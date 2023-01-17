PADUCAH — Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is now being distributed in multiple Paducah locations for free.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 101,522 people died from drug overdoses last year. In Kentucky specifically, there were 2,299 deaths. The Purchase District Health Department is partnering with multiple local organizations and health care providers in an effort to lower those numbers.
Dr. Mike Muscarella with Baptist Health Paducah said administering naloxone is just like using Flonase. To use naloxone on someone, you simply open it and spray it into both of the person's nostrils until they wake up.
"You never know when you're going to encounter someone who is taking medication or drugs and overdoses on opioids. This comes in handy whether it is in your first aid kit, your glovebox or in your medicine cabinet at home," Muscarella said.
Naloxone is legal, and it is safe for anyone who is overdosing. Naloxone targets the same brain receptors as opioids and stops them from receiving the opiates. That temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose. There is not a maximum dosage. Once the nasal spray is administered, it is advised that 911 is called.
We also talked with Brandon Fitch, the program director at Turning Point Recovery Community Center. "Overdose does not discriminate," Fitch said. Overdose can happen to anyone. It could a long time substance user, or it could be someone who is experimenting with substances for the first time.
"The reality of overdose is serious. It can happen to your children, your brother, your mother, or your sister — just anybody. It can be because they got a pill from someone," said Fitch.
Having naloxone can save someone's life, and carrying it is legal and easy. You can pick up your nasal spray at the Purchase District Health Department at 916 Kentucky Ave., the McCracken County Public Library at 555 Washington St. or at Turning Point Recovery Community Center in Paducah.
To keep someone alive, you must have the tools, and the Purchase District Health Department wants to give them to you.