PADUCAH - Inflation is still impacting businesses nationwide, hitting both owners and customers.
For one local restaurant, keeping up with the price hikes was a struggle. That led to Café de Fae's last day in business.
One of the final bites of French toast for two friends visiting Paducah.
It's Café de Fae's last day in business and customers Karla Overland and Erin Lewis are enjoying their meals while they can.
"It's hard enough to be in the restaurant business and then to have not being able to pay your workers what you want to pay them, I just can't imagine the struggle," said Overland.
Overland visits Paducah every year, mainly for a now 30-year tradition of coming to the quilt show.
Just last year, she discovered Café de Fae.
This time she brought Lewis along to celebrate one of her favorite spots.
"The staff here they're like family and you know, this is, they take ownership of it and are very proud of it," said Overland. "You know it's just sad they couldn't make it work.
Like many businesses nationwide, Café de Fae is struggling to keep up with inflation.
Owner Jade Clark says she's been adjusting menu prices to make up the difference.
"We did, we raised prices on almost everything gradually over the last six months to a year and it just got to the point where I can't charge somebody 25 dollars for a breakfast sandwich," said Clark.
For regulars like Sue Hutson, she says the restaurant became a staple.
She came to Café de Fae two to three times a month with her daughter.
"It's sad, I'm so sad," said Hutson. "There's just so many memories here you know, and it's just a neat cool place for Paducah I think."
The memories are what Clark will cling onto.
The restaurant is closing after being open for a little less than two years.
Clark says the relationships will be what she takes a way from the experience.
"We've had nothing but love and acceptance and joy and wonderful memories," said Clark. "And every single person that walked through these doors was a part of that."
For one last time, Café de Fae will make a mark on the hearts of people in the community.
Clarks says it's time for her to start a new chapter.
She doesn't know what that means completely but has received offers to reboot at several different locations.