HARDIN, KY - A night of mourning, a life taken too soon and remembering a man who impacted so many.
Jody Cash's home church is Hardin Baptist.
Members of the congregation prayed for Cash's family as they remembered his life.
Cash was the Chief Deputy for Calloway County and was killed in a shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
"You know, we gather tonight differently," said Pastor Ricky Cunningham. "Our hearts are broke tonight."
It wasn't a typical Wednesday night service for the church.
Cunningham opened the time with prayer to honor Jody Cash's life.
"A heart that loved to serve people," said Cunningham, describing Cash's serving attitude. "He would call me from time to time just to see what was going on. If there was anything that he could help me with. And so the main thing I would say he's just a servant and with people is always caring."
Cunningham says that before he died on Monday, he went to a men's small group with the church just that morning.
"There's a lot of heartbreak in the law enforcement family and of course in Jody's family," said Cunningham during his opening prayer.
Cunningham says he was heartbroken over the news.
"Got a text that said he passed away," he said. "And when I went to the hospital of course, several of the policeman were calling me, telling me where to come."
Through it all, Pastor Cunningham says there is hope.
"Most of us our life will go on but these guys and his immediate family, there's going to be a void there that's deep but our faith is going to see us through," said Cunningham.
At church, Cash helped with the children's ministry and with "God's Special People," which is a ministry for children with disabilities.
The visitation will be on Friday at Hardin Baptist Church. It's from 4 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service is Saturday.
It's at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. It'll start at 1 p.m.