MURRAY, KY — The Calloway County Fiscal Court is mulling over what to do with the Confederate monument in Murray after hearing from people on both sides of the issue during a meeting Wednesday morning.
Two Murray residents spoke at the meeting inside the Calloway County Judicial Building: Sherman Neal II, who is calling to remove the statue, and Blake Hughes, who wants the monument to stay put. As they spoke, protesters on both sides gathered outside the building.
The Confederate monument is located outside the Calloway County Courthouse, and was erected in 1917 to honor the 800 Calloway County residents who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War. The monument features a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
Neal brought renewed attention to the the monument on June 1, when he sent a letter to local leaders asking for it to be removed. In his letter, Neal called the monument a "symbol of oppression," adding that "symbols of hate intended to intimate have no place in this community in 2020."
Since sending the letter, Neal has gained support, including nearly 10,000 signatures to an online petition that backs his efforts. But there's also a counter petition with about 2,500 signatures that calls for the statue to stay where it is.
Murray State University, where Neal works as an assistant football coach, recently released the following statement: "Murray State University, like the City of Murray, firmly supports the relocation of the statue. The University has no jurisdiction over this matter and ultimately this is a decision of the Calloway County Fiscal Court."
Additionally, several MSU entities — including the Department of English and Philosophy and the Department of History — have sent letters to Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes calling for the statue to be removed. Last week, former Murray State Racer and current Memphis Grizzlies basketball star Ja Morant addressed a letter to Imes as well, echoing Neal's sentiments.
Imes said at Wednesday's fiscal court meeting that he did receive letters from Neal and from the MSU History Department. However, Imes said he did not actually receive the letter from Morant.
During the meeting, Neal told Imes and the county magistrates that "the man sitting on top of that statue was for the subjugation of other human beings." Neal said he wants not just the Robert E. Lee statue removed, but the pedestal and water fountain underneath it to be removed as well.
Neal said he understands that the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission had designated the memorial as a military heritage object, which means it cannot be removed without the consent of the commission. Neal called for the fiscal court to get that process started.
"I would request that today, after that resolution is made, we draft official correspondence one way or another to that commission so that they can act in an expedient manner," Neal said before the fiscal court.
After Neal spoke, another Murray resident, Blake Hughes, took to the podium. He said he is against the removal of the monument because it's "cultural genocide."
"Further, no one who has spent only a small fraction of their lives in our community should dictate the ways in which we remember our ancestors' history or how we remember historical figures important to us," Hughes told the fiscal court.
"I think slavery is abhorrent," Hughes later told Local 6. "But to go back, sort of back in time, and then judge these people for how we believe now, how we come to now know, is improper. And I honestly believe if you try to do that with every statue in the United States, you'd tear them all down. Every statue in Rome and across the world. Where is it going to stop?"
After listening to both men, Imes said the fiscal court will need to review more information before making a decision.
"Whatever we're going to do, in the short term or in the long term, will be done with every 'i' dotted, every 't' crossed. There are a lot of other legal issues that I've been made aware of. We're trying to sift through those. There are other permissions that we have to get prior to that," said Imes. "I don't know it's been addressed whether just take it down, destroy it, exactly what we want to do. Whatever this court does, we're going to try to do it in a legal, or we're going to do it in a legal manner. And that's going to take just a little bit of time. So we will not be acting on the point of taking it down or making that kind of statement today."
Imes said he received 127 emails on Tuesday. In addition, his office has received about 500 phone calls. Imes said although neither he nor the fiscal court had authorized a poll, his office is taking notes from the feedback.
Neal said since he began calling for the monument to be removed, he has received threats and been called racial slurs. And while he had hoped the fiscal court would have taken formal action on Wednesday, he remains optimistic.
"We still have momentum. There's still a high tempo of operations in the country and the region, so I'm confident we'll get it done," said Neal. "People have been successful here. It's just through persistence."