CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department says Public Health Director Amy Ferguson has resigned, effective Aug. 22.
"The Calloway County Health Department thanks Ms. Ferguson for her service and wishes her the very best in her future endeavors," the health department says in a statement.
The statement does not include a reason for the resignation.
Director of Nursing Kim Paschall will serve as interim public health director. The search for someone to fill the permanent position will begin in spring of next year, the health department says.
Paschall, who joined the health department in March 2018, has been a registered nurse for 25 years. She also served as Murray State University's health services director for eight years.
The health department says as of Thursday, there have been 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calloway County. Of those people, 164 are fully recovered, 45 are isolated at home, and three are in the hospital. Five people have died.
"We want the community of Calloway County to be assured that the Calloway County Health Department will continue to respond at a high level during the COVID pandemic," the health department says in the statement. "Ms. Paschall, who handles the positive case management, stated that the medical providers and community partners in Calloway County have been amazing to work with during this pandemic and their level of care have been exemplary."
The statement continues by saying, "Ms. Paschall also noted that the Calloway County Health Department is very fortunate to have dedicated, exceptional employees, who provide a high level of quality services to the community, which will continue during this transition. Even though assuming these duties is daunting, Ms. Paschall feels confident that the Health Department staff will pull together and work as a team that is committed to the health and wellness of Calloway County."