CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County School Board voted Thursday to end student quarantines based on at-school exposure to COVID-19. This, despite the fact that the district will not be reinstating a universal mask policy.
The school district announced the board's decision in a Facebook post Thursday night. The announcement was also posted to the district's website.
Calloway County Schools says the decision is retroactive, which means students who are currently quarantined due to an at-school exposure can return to school on Friday.
The district says in the future, students exposed to COVID-19 cases will be tracked, and parents will receive a notice from their child's school. Parents can choose to have their children quarantine, but they won't be required to do so.
Calloway County Schools says masks are strongly encouraged inside school buildings, but not required. Masks will continue to be required on school buses in keeping with a federal mandate. Additionally, students attending the Calloway County/MISD Area Technology Center are required to wear masks.
While students exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 won't have to quarantine, students who test positive for the virus will have to follow school administrative rules on isolation and approved dates to return to school, the district says.
On Monday, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said schools that do not implement universal masking are advised to quarantine individuals who are not up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination who are exposed to COVID-19 at school for at least five days unless they are in a test-to-stay modified quarantine.