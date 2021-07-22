FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general says the state stands to eventually reap more than $460 million from its share of a possible $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors and a drugmaker.
The potential deal is with Johnson & Johnson and three distribution companies — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Attorney General Daniel Cameron laid out details of the proposed settlement’s impact on Kentucky.
If approved, Cameron says Kentucky would stand to receive more than $460 million over 18 years to support Kentuckians struggling with addiction.
Cameron, a Republican, has continued the aggressive actions taken by his Democratic predecessor, now-Gov. Andy Beshear, in pressing legal remedies against pharmaceutical companies in response to the state’s opioid-addiction crisis.
Cameron said Wednesday that states have 30 days to sign the deal. Cameron says his office is reviewing the proposed agreement.
