FANCY FARM, KY- 142 years of political jabs and jeers. On Saturday, Kentucky politicians and their supporters gathered for the annual Fancy Farm picnic. It's a tradition that dates back to 1880. The day's menu consisted of mutton, pork, and some fiery stump speeches.
The smell of smoked meats filled the air in the early hours at Fancy Farm, as the small Kentucky town filled up with people from across the state. As tradition has it, the smell was soon replaced with the cheers and boos of picnic attendees. Numerous candidates took part this year. While republicans dominated the stage, it was the first time democrats had made an appearance since 2019.
Senate hopeful Charles Booker represented the democrats. His opposition, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, wasn't able to attend as the senate remains in session. Paul's wife, Kelly, went toe to toe with Booker in the senator's place.
Booker questioned Paul's success during his time in office.
"He's a terrible senator. This man has introduced zero bills that have passed in his two terms. He said he would only serve two terms. He was lying," Booker said. "As terrible as he is a senator, he is the best clown there is."
Booker continued his speech, pointing out where he and Paul disagree, as jeers from the crowd poured in.
"Rand Paul's voting against infrastructure because he doesn't care about Kentucky. He is not going to invest in our health care because he doesn't care about Kentucky," Booker said. "He wants big government to make women state property because he doesn't care about Kentucky."
As Booker left the podium, his fans cheered him off chanting, "We're gonna win this!"
Kelly Paul was the next to take the mic. She targeted her speech to the democratic party as a whole and took the time to highlight Booker's stance on police reform.
"Violence is on the rise across Kentucky and across America. Now Charles has a solution. He wants to defund the police," Paul said. "Over 20 children murdered in Louisville this year and Charles's response? Defund the police as soon as possible."
She finished her speech by calling for unity in America, saying Booker's campaign is dividing the country.
"Kentuckians will reject Charles and his Democrat platform because it is dividing Americans. It is not uniting us," Paul said.
Both campaigns declared to work toward a better Kentucky and asked for attendees' support in the upcoming midterm election.
Gubernatorial candidates also took the stage today, including Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles. Governor Andy Beshear did not attend citing the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky needing his attention.