CARBONDALE,IL - You'll be able to buy recreational marijuana in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale City Council voted to six to one to allow it.
Now that people with be able to to buy it within city limits the city said they're ready for a business to open up.
“ Carbondale is a progressive community and wanted this for many years“ said councilman Adam Loos.
Many people in the audience believed the city had no other choice because the struggling college town needs help.
“ If we don't legalize sale of marijuana I can tell you that people of my generation are not going to be interested in going to school here, when there are other schools in Illinois that have legalized sale of marijuana. It would make SIU much less appealing to students which will exacerbate the decline of our local economy," said Collin Sullivan who lives in Carbondale.
Not everyone was as supportive.
“ Are we introducing or allowing something to happen in our city that gives an okay to a gateway drug that might impact a child's life? “ said neighbor Henry Muhammad
But The council said they are ready to move forward boldly and become a regional leader in this industry.
" We've been very aggressive demonstrating our interest in having these type of businesses," said Loos.
The city plans to tax recreational marijuana at 2 percent. That is lower than some surrounding communities.
They will use the money on community projects that will be discussed in the near future. Marijuana sales will be legal Jan. 1st 2020.