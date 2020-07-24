CARBONDALE, IL — After meeting for more than two hours Thursday, the Carbondale Elementary School Board of Education decided to start the upcoming academic year completely online.
The school district presented three plans Thursday night: fully in-person, a hybrid plan, and fully online learning.
The district says copies of the plan will be sent out on Friday morning.
All students will get a Chromebook and assistance with Wi-Fi access if needed. The school year will start Aug. 19.
After the board meeting, Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 Superintendent Daniel Booth spoke with Local 6 about the challenges of starting the school year online only and how the district plans to meet them.
"We have done a lot of good pre-work in the large scale items coming. We got connectivity, working through with Mediacom and Verizon, and purchased devices for everyone. Now, our work will be distributing those devices and making sure everyone who needs connectivity gets connectivity, and training our teachers so we can engage our students on a daily basis in that manner," Booth said.
Booth said the school board has put the health and safety of students first, in light of rising COVID-19 cases in their community. "With the cases rising in Carbondale and Jackson County right now, there is no way they felt comfortable at this time bringing 1,600 students and 250 faculty/staff members back in person to start the school year," Booth said.
The superintendent said federal funding provided the technology necessary for online only education. "We have already received about $900,000 in federal funding from the CARES Act. We hear there’s another round coming later. A majority of it was spent on devices and connectivity. We also used a smaller chunk for social workers to help students with their social emotional wellness," Booth said.
Booth said protecting students' emotional health is important, in addition to protecting their physical health.
"If our kids are not socially and emotionally healthy, there is no way we can teach them anything," Booth said. "That will start at the core of everything we do at the school district, is ensuring we are serving our students and their families in that social emotional capacity before we serve them educationally."
Booth also explained how the district will move forward through the school year.
"We will start out full remote and assessing where we are at near the end of September," Booth said. "And so we can make a call on what the second quarter will look like, which starts in October."
"If cases are decreasing, and it’s safe enough for us to come back in a blended model, we will begin coming back in October," Booth continued. "If not, we will stay full remote. I don’t see a situation where we go straight to full in person. There will be a transition of us being blended."