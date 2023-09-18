CARBONDALE, IL — After a discussion panel about gun violence, those who attended had mixed reviews for whether it helped or not.
Gun violence in Carbondale, Illinois is still a large issue.
"People are just gonna keep getting killed or keep getting shot because that's just how it's always been, and that's what we normalize it to be," said Andy Garcia, who attended SIU Carbondale and now still lives in the city.
She came to the gun violence panel and said it left her with unanswered questions.
"I just feel like a lot of times when it comes to poverty, people tend to jump around that question because it's uncomfortable," she said.
She's not the only one who felt like the discussion didn't accomplish much.
Nancy Maxwell with Carbondale United, an organization combatting gun violence, said the meetings aren't doing what they're meant to do.
"We basically talked and we had a meeting similar to this in January and we talked," said Maxwell.
She said the solution to the issue is to work on the reasons for gun violence.
"It would be a lofty goal to say we can stop gun violence but if we could stop the reasons for gun violence which are usually poverty lack of education lack of employment lack of housing," she said.
On the other hand, Eileen Troutt-Ervin said she felt that what was said at the panel was helpful.
"I thought the panel answered some very difficult questions effectively. They told us what they what they see what they know and especially what they feel like Father Brown," said Troutt-Ervin.
Carbondale United will have an event on September 28 at 309 East Jackson to help show what resources are available in the Carbondale community.