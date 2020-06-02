MARION, IL — More than 100 people in Marion, Illinois, gathered Monday to protest police brutality and fight for justice for George Floyd.
Carbondale NAACP President Linda Flowers said nationwide looting and rioting from many people not associated with the protests have tarnished the message from the demonstrators.
Some of that was seen in Carbondale, Illinois, after people not associated with a peaceful protest vandalized several businesses.
Flowers said it's important all protesters remember why they're protesting and why it's important the community be proactive and find a way to work with local police.
"When I hear well-meaning people say things like 'This isn't what the country was founded on,' I said yes it is. This country was founded on slavery and the on the backs of Native Americans. We need to enact policies in every level that will not only be fair to everyone, but will also make up for those 300 years of slavery and those 100 years of Jim Crow," said Flowers.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry said they are sill investigating the vandalism and they are hoping to make arrests soon.
