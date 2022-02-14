UPDATE (2:28 p.m.) On Saturday, February 12, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m. City of Carbondale police officers responded to a small aircraft, single engine plane crash in the 2600 block of New Era Road. The pilot was preparing for a final landing approach at the Southern Illinois Regional Airport when the plane struck power lines causing the aircraft operation to fail and descend to the ground. The pilot was the only occupant in the plane and was driven to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Carbondale Fire Department, Carbondale Police Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Jackson County Sherriff’s Department and Southern Illinois Airport Police Department all responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration is the lead investigating agency and will conduct a full investigation into the incident.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL- A small plane has crashed near Southern Illinois Airport which is causing a large power outage, according to WFCN News.
There is no timeline as to when power will be restored to those affected. An entire substation was affected by the crash.
