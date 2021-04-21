Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...For the Freeze Warning, southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois, and western Kentucky, except for most of the Pennyrile region and eastern parts of the Purchase area. For the Frost Advisory, the entire region. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&

