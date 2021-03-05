MELBER, KY — It is getting warmer out, so you are bound to see more wildlife on the roads. One Carlisle County man experienced that first hand when he unexpectedly sideswiped an animal you might not expect to be in the road.
What he did afterward sent his TikTok career — and his new friend — soaring to new heights.
Carson Searcy, 25, uses TikTok to show off his singing and acting skills. "I started just making videos for fun, and they started kind of getting some traction, so I really went for it," said Searcy. "Delved in and started doing acting TikToks and singing TikToks"
One Sunday night, while taking a casual ride with cousins, Searcy made an unexpected TikTok.
"Oh I hope he doesn't die!" said Searcy. "What do you give an owl for breakfast?"
He hit a barred owl about three weeks ago in Melber, Kentucky. "I saw just a huge wing come up from the side of the road, and I tried to dodge and move, but I still ended up sideswiping him and bumping him into the grass," said Searcy.
Searcy did not leave the owl behind.
"It was such a weird thing to happen, to just hit an owl, to have an owl in your arms, such a crazy creature," said Searcy. "I've always liked owls."
Searcy took the bird home, wrapped in a blanket, and named him Roger.
"I tell everyone that I just looked in his eyes, and he told me his name was Roger," Searcy said with a laugh. "It was like a father-son bond, because I have no idea why I said Roger."
It was a hoot having the owl overnight, but they could not wing it forever.
Searcy decided that Roger would leave his nest for the Western Kentucky Raptor Center in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Wildlife Rehabilitator Grant Allen and his wife took the owl in, treating him for head trauma and other injuries.
"They live in family groups, and we're hoping that he's going to go out here and find his family for the night," said Allen. "I'm sure they've been wondering where he's been for the last month. But he doesn't have anymore head trauma. His wings are good."
Allen said if you do hit an animal, you should call the closest wildlife rehabilitation center to you, to get them the help they need. Allen has rehabilitated wildlife since he was 18. He's 26 now.
He said animals are mating and making their way out of their winter homes for food. Allen suggests taking a small step to help the animals: don't litter.
"The reason why mice come to the road is because people are throwing trash out onto the road, and then the mice come up and eat the trash, and then the owls get hit by cars," said Allen. "So, if you can try not to throw trash out, that way we can keep these owls from being injured and getting them into our care, where they can just stay out in the wild."
Carson and Roger met again Thursday afternoon, where it all started, for a special moment.
"You ready to go find your family?" asked Searcy. "You remember me?"
"It's been amazing to watch him recover, because you never know what they're going to do outside. And when he was able to fly, I was like 'That's my son,'" said Searcy.
If you find yourself in the same situation as Carson, there are several resources for you.
You can search online to find the closest rehabilitation center to you, or visit the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife website for more information.
If you want to check out Searcy's TikTok posts, his handle is @carsondrae.