BARDWELL, KY — A west Kentucky middle school teacher accused of inappropriate contact with a student has been arrested, Kentucky State Police say.
KSP Post 1 says 37-year-old Clay A. Tilford of West Paducah was arrested Thursday. Tilford, a teacher at Carlisle County Middle School, is accused of using force to inappropriately touch a student.
His teacher profile on the school's website says Tilford has been teaching for 14 years, including seven years at Carlisle County Middle School. Local 6 reached out the Carlisle County Board of Education. The district's superintendent told Local 6's Temi Adeleye that he wouldn't comment on the investigation, but he did say the teacher remains on administrative leave.
Tilford is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12 and voyeurism.
He was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office tells Local 6 Tilford turned himself in, and after he was jailed, he posted $25,000 bond.
KSP Post 1 says it is continuing to investigate the allegations against Tilford.