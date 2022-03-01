While Illinois' mask mandate has been lifted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in 21 counties continue to wear masks because of high COVID-19 transmission rates.
Seven of those Illinois counties are in the Local 6 viewing area. They are Jefferson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Johnson, Massac and Jackson counties.
"We need to step back and use some common sense and think that, you know, there are certain times when a mask is going to keep us healthier and keep those around us healthier," said Paula Clark, the division director for the Jackson County Health Department.
Clark said her county has seen almost 1,000 cases in February. That's a drop from January, when the county had more than 5,000 cases. Clark said it's still important to take the proper precautions.
"Think it's real easy that we are all so ready for this to be over, but we need to stay steady and make sure that we don't get back to something that we just saw 30 days ago," said Clark.
Clark said if you get sick, stay home for the first five days.
Then, you need to wear a mask for the next five days.
It's an especially important step because Jackson County is a high-transmission zone.
"We need to remain diligent, and if you are living in a red zone in a high risk area, just to take those precautions because we're not that far out from our highest month ever," said Clark.
