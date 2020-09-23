CARBONDALE, IL — You have until next Wednesday to respond to the 2020 census. Census workers are working this week to count people who might not have mailboxes or smartphones to respond to the census, like the homeless population.
If you want more money for your community, make sure you respond to the 2020 census. This week census volunteers are visiting local homeless shelters like the Good Samaritan House in Carbondale, Illinois, to make sure everyone there is counted.
They’re also visiting soup kitchens, pantries and any place food is served. Census volunteer Rebecca Robinson said getting this population counted is important.
"Every person matters to that final count. What it will equate to is more funding that will come flowing back into this community to provide even better services and programs," said Census Partnership Specialist With Chicago Regional Census Center, Rebecca Robinson.
Census volunteers will visit these organizations and help the people fill out the census, because many of them might not have a home they will use that organization's address.
One of the places expecting a visit from a census volunteer is the Carbondale Warming Center.
The Executive Director Carmalita Cahill said, the funds the census provides will provide programs and services to help the homeless community.
"They are so marginalized in so many areas. Something this big that helps bring funding that helps us, help them, to the community we need that," said Cahill.
Cahill also said making sure the homeless community participates in the census really drives home the idea that everyone really does count.
"It's just that next step in letting our guest know that hey you count. Not just so our community gets money, but you count as an individual and a person," said Cahill.
Robinson also said you can add up to 99 people to your address. That means if you have someone that stays with you frequently, you can add them your census.
If you haven't filled out the census yet. To fill out the census visit https://2020census.gov/en.html