PADUCAH — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce to hold its annual D.C. advocacy trip virtually this year.
The D.C. Fly-In is an opportunity for a delegation of business leaders and elected officials to discuss local priorities with federal officials to garner support and money.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic those important conversations are happening virtually during a two-day event on Tuesday and Wednesday inside the Commerce Center in downtown Paducah.
"The biggest challenge was just the disappointment in coming to grips with the fact that we weren't going to get to go to D.C. because we know how important it is to continue to have those relationships, and to build upon them every year," Chamber President Sandra Wilson said.
She added, "And, so, we're really kind of late in canceling it because we didn't want to. I guess I'd just say it that way. We just did not want to do that. But once we started looking at how we could try to make it work it became apparent that it could. It could work and it could work really well."
The two-day virtual event will include conversations with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and native Kentuckian Kelly Craft, U.S. Congressman James Comer (KY-1), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao among others. All scheduled sessions are with Paducah Chamber members and not open to the public.
The Chamber Delegation's community priorities this year are Barkley Regional Airport, Department of Energy and infrastructure investments. Other key positions and conversations will center on COVID-19 recovery, education, as well as, travel and tourism.
The meeting with Secretary Elaine Chao and her staff will include discussions on the federal money still needed to complete a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport.
"We also want to talk just about the airline industry in general. You know, we're building now a new terminal for the future. Obviously, the airline industry has been hit really hard with COVID-19, but it will come back. We know that that travel will come back and for our community it's very important. We have a lot of tourists that visit here. We have a lot of international people that come to see our community. So having this new airport terminal ready to go will be a great asset for our community," Wilson said.
As it relates to the Department of Energy Paducah site and continued funding for cleanup work, there is a planned conversation with the Energy Communities Alliance.
"That group is like the trade association for communities that have a Department of Energy site in their community, and we're the newest in the cleanup world. So, this is really a great opportunity for us as our community to continue to learn from others. From Portsmith, and from Savannah River, and Oakridge," Wilson said.
