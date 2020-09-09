PADUCAH — Easterseals West Kentucky has worked out the kinks with their COVID-19 procedures.
The childhood development center serves kids 12 and under of all abilities.
Teacher Pam Brown said they've adjusted in the 3 months since opening.
"They come in to take their temps and they just wait for their temps to be taken and they know, said Brown, "They walk right in and they wash their hands."
The center's President and CEO, Danny Carroll, said procedures are mastered, but some things can't be controlled by checking a box.
"Stress levels are high still and that's really a whole [n]other element that's not being discussed right now is how this impacts not only our children and our parent but our staff," Carroll said.
Easterseals also has a development center for adults and seniors with disabilities.
"With our adult center we're struggling with a very high level there our numbers have not returned at our adult center," hes said. "Therefore we have additional staff that we were either going to have to lay off, furlough."
Fortunately those staff members were transitioned to other positions.
"I know throughout the state their are some centers struggling badly through this and many doors are being closed as a result of this," Carroll said.
The center had two cases of COVID-19 and both were staff members.
Brown says their protocols are keeping the kids safe.
"These are my babies you know I would. I'm like mama bear. I would fight for these little babies," she said.