CARBONDALE, IL — Gun violence is a problem nationwide, including communities in our area. The next mayor of Carbondale, Illinois, says curbing gun violence is one of her top priorities. Carolin Harvey was elected mayor in Tuesday’s election.
“As Mayor Pro Tem and future Mayor of Carbondale, my top priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” Harvey said in a statement. “The City has invested significant resources to better understand the root causes of gun violence. We'll continue taking proactive steps to address gun violence and use data to make informed decisions about new evidence-based strategies. We will also continue working with local leaders and community organizations to reduce gun violence, support vulnerable populations, and encourage community involvement for a safer Carbondale.”
The folks at Robin's Nest Learning Center in Carbondale say their top priority is keeping students safe.
Checking playgrounds and looking for alerts are parts of a normal morning for Savannah Guercio, the assistant director at Robin's Nest Learning Center in Carbondale.
Guercio has been working with children for a decade and with Robin's Nest for five years. She says working at the Carbondale location has taken a shift.
"Before that, it was just, you know, day to day it was, you know, our schools in Carbondale," she says.
That’s after they experienced a lock down due to an active shooter in the area several months ago.
"It really didn't play much of a difference until probably that first shooting is when the feelings and everything, you know, started, you know. You started feeling more wanting to be protective of your school and your children but also being protective of yourself," Guercio says.
She says every day she has to stay alert. While she doesn't live in Carbondale, she says she is very aware of the community's ongoing battle with gun violence.
"The safety concern is higher here, because obviously, my first priority is, obviously, keeping the children safe. But there's more of a need of that now, just because, like you said, the gun violence has gone up," says Guercio.
The mayor’s office provided a link to a website mapping out the city's plan to combat gun violence issues. The website lists different resources for the community, and what the city says will formulate plans to reduce gun violence, support those most at risk and encourage community strength.
Guercio tells Local 6 community strength is important right now.
She says the recent incidents involving gun violence don’t make her sad anymore. Instead, it leaves her disappointed.
"Because, I mean, I'm looking at my children now and keeping them safe and everything and knowing they are going to have to grow up in this world," she says.