PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing murder charges following a Christmas evening shooting.
Paducah police say they were called to an office building on North H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Christmas day.
Detectives say when they arrived, they determined 50-year-old Bobby Tabor and 43-year-old John Sommerfield had been in a physical altercation, with Sommerfield allegedly shooting Tabor.
Tabor was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, but died a short time later.
According to a Monday release, both men — and two teenagers at the scene — had been drinking.
Sommerfield was charged with murder in addition to two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor — for reportedly providing alcohol to the two teenagers at the scene.
Police say he was treated for injuries at Baptist Health Paducah and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
An autopsy will be performed on Tabor in Louisville on Tuesday, the release explains.