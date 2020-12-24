Gusty winds and partly cloudy skies today with temperatures reaching the lower 30s.
...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Expected Late Tonight and Christmas Morning... Sharply colder air will pour into our region today and tonight, accompanied by gusty northwest winds. Actual air temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and early Christmas morning. The apparent temperature or wind chill is expected to fall to around zero. The lowest wind chills will range from zero to minus 5 along the Interstate 64 corridor of southwest Indiana and southern Illinois early Christmas morning. Across western Kentucky and extreme southeast Missouri, wind chills will bottom out from zero to 5 above zero. Remember to dress in layers and cover your head and hands. Provide proper shelter for pets and farm animals.
- Funeral arrangements set for the Milliken family
- Autopsy results for four killed in shooting at a home in Graves County
- Moderna vaccinations begin at Baptist Health Paducah, Marion VA Medical Center
- Pastor shares impact of loss after family of 4 dies in shooting
- Four dead in shooting at a home in Graves County
- Domestic violence centers seeing more severe cases with holidays and pandemic
- Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless reflects on her term during final days in office
- Police searching for teen reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Name of man shot and killed in Calloway County released
