FRANKFORT — "Fish require more than just open water to thrive." That's why Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Habitat Coordinator Joseph Zimmerman says Kentuckians should donate their live evergreen Christmas trees to their local offices when the holidays end.
According to a Monday release from the department, donated trees will be anchored to environmentally-friendly weights and submerged at various depths in lakes and reservoirs across the commonwealth.
The spots where the evergreens are submerged tend to become "hotspots" for fish species like bass, blueguill, and crappie, the release explains. Anglers interested in fishing at these hotspots can use the Lakes with Fish Attractors webpage to locate them.
The department says submerged trees will serve several functions for fish and other wildlife, including: places for fish to feed, shelter, and spawn. Additionally, they make a refuge and feeding habitat for game fish and other small fish and invertebrates that are"crucial for a thriving ecosystem." Zimmerman says the trees will also "help replenish the woody cover in lakes and reservoirs that decays over time, leaving fish vulnerable to their surroundings.”
According to the release, the department is accepting donated evergreens from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15. They say the trees must living — not artificial. Additionally, all ornaments, lights, and other decorations should be removed before donation. Limbs, wreaths, brush, and other plants will not be accepted, the department clarified.
For more information about the Christmas tree recycling program, call 1-800-858-1549 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.