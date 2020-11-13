PADUCAH — Spreading Christmas joy: That's what a local nonprofit hopes to do for children who have been abused or neglected. But spreading the word on the program has been tough during the pandemic.
The Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah is collecting toys and other gifts for more than 100 children in its CASA program.
"CASA program, the Court-Appointed Special Advocates, are citizen volunteers who are assigned to cases in family court. And they work with children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect," explained CASA Program Director Stephanie Moss. "And so they work with these kids until they find a permanent home, whether that's going back to their family or maybe finding a permanent relative placement or adoption. And the CASA volunteers do all this on their own time. They talk to different family members and professionals that are working with the kids to make sure that all of their needs are being met. And then they make recommendations to the court about what would be in the best interest of the child."
Moss said in 2017, the CASA program served 54 children who were abused or neglected, Every year since, the number has been growing, up to 100-plus today.
"This year is the most kids that we have ever served," Moss said. "So as the number of kids grows, we're needing more and more donations. So I think it's hard, sometimes, to help the community understand just how great the need is."
To give those children some holiday cheer, Child Watch gifts those children with stockings stuffed with presents, a program the agency does every year.
"We actually make individual stockings for each child. They are sewn and they are embroidered with their names on them," Moss explained. "And then, if they've already gotten a stocking from the year before, they get a pillow case. and we try to stuff them as full as we can with toys."
This year, Child Watch is collecting toys for its Christmas stockings program at three Paducah locations. There are two drop-off boxes at Mellow Mushroom, located at 3121 Broadway St. There is another drop-off box inside Kentucky Oaks Mall, at the customer service desk behind Santa. Finally, people can bring toys to Child Watch's office at 1118 Jefferson St.
Moss said the Child Watch office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Donors can make an appointment with the office by calling 270-443-1440. Donations are being accepted now through Dec. 1.
Moss said with the pandemic, collecting donations this year has been more difficult.
"In the past, we would have done a couple different small fundraisers to raise money. We didn't do that this year," said Moss. "We are only doing one fundraiser. It's (Friday) night, our virtual paint night. But without being able to do more things in the community, it's been a little harder to collect toys. Luckily, in the past, we've been able to get some corporate sponsors. And again, I know businesses too due to COVID. So we are hoping that we can, though, get several more donations before Dec. 1."
It has also been a challenge to let people know about the Christmas stockings program in the first place.
"I definitely think it's hard to spread the word," said Moss. "Our locations inside the mall and inside Mellow Mushroom, people aren't going into places as much. They're only going as long as they need to, which is safe. So I don't think there's as much foot traffic seeing what we're doing. And that does make it difficult."
However, Moss is optimistic all the kids will get their stockings stuffed, just like in years past.
"I just remember one little girl got her stocking and she said, 'How did you know I loved purple?' And you know, the CASA did her research and she could tell. So they just love knowing that they're heard and they're seen, and that's so important for kids," said Moss.
In addition to toys, you can also donate games, makeup, hygiene products, clothes, baby products, art supplies, phone accessories and more. The 100-plus children in the CASA program range in age from infant to 17.
In addition to the CASA program, Child Watch provides free therapy for abused or neglected children. Child Watch also works with schools to teach students and staff the signs of abuse and neglect.
Visit www.childwatchcac.org or the agency's Facebook page for more information.