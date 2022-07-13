MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornadoes destroyed communities, but hope continues to come into areas hit by the storms.
On Tuesday in Graves and Marshall counties, Santa Claus came to town. He was with the governor and first lady, who hosted the Western Kentucky Toy Drive Christmas in July events.
The toy drives were held in six counties. The toys and gifts were left over from the Western Kentucky Toy Drive's Christmas events in December.
Members of the Leith family of Marshall County were among those grateful for Tuesday's Christmas in July party. Their home was destroyed by the storm.
"It’s hard to explain, like, what they went through, especially as little kids right before Christmas. Like, they got overloaded on Christmas presents back in December from all the toy drives, and it was the exact thing that they needed. And something like this just perks their spirits right back up," said Zane Leith.
Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear say it's important to give hope to people during these difficult times.
"It’s been a really special day to get out and see these families who are still hurting and still trying to build their lives back, to hopefully just give them an afternoon that just feels happy," the first lady said.
For the children at the event, the gifts are a blessing.
"Because some kids don’t have gifts like toys no more, because their houses blown away," said Taghin Wiggins, a kid from Mayfield.
For parents, it's also a sign of something else.
"A lot of kids lost everything, and it gives them hope that the community is coming together to help rebuild and replenish," said Mary Smith, a parent from Mayfield.
The Christmas in July parties were held in Taylor, Warren, Muhlenberg, Hopkins, Graves and Marshall counties.
The Western Kentucky Toy Drive is not accepting any more toy donations.
However, people can donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Click here to learn more.