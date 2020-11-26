PADUCAH — Getting into the holiday spirit, while giving back to the community: Paducah Power System's Christmas in the Park returns for its 24th year. But with the pandemic, come a few changes.
The event, which features hundreds of holiday light displays at Bob Noble Park, began Wednesday evening. Instead of the usual lighting ceremony where a large crowd would gather, the event kicked off with a police-escorted caravan that drove into the park. That caravan carried Santa and his friends from the movie, Frozen — including Olaf, Elsa and Anna. They then greeted visitors as they drove through the park to see the light displays.
To make the night extra memorable, Santa himself was in the bucket of a Paducah Power System bucket truck, wishing people a merry Christmas from the sky.
"It just makes me feel so good. It's so much fun to stand here and watch Santa, and watch the kids be so excited to see Santa and wave," said Andrea Underwood, director of human resources and community relations at Paducah Power System. "Things like the lights that we see year after year, and I think that's very reassuring and comforting in such a difficult time."
But Christmas in the Park isn't just about the light show. It's about a show of support to local nonprofits. Visitors can donate canned food and cash at the event, which will benefit Paducah Cooperative Ministry, the Salvation Army, Family Service Society, and St. Vincent de Paul.
New this year, people can also give online by visiting paducahpower.com and clicking on the 'Donate Now!' button at the top of the page. The online option helps make up for possible shortfalls due to the pandemic.
"We are concerned about the level of canned goods that we'll be able to collect this year," said Underwood. "Typically, half of our canned goods comes from the school challenge, and we won't be able to have that."
Regardless of how people choose to give, there's a lot to get - whether they're just taking in the lights or meeting Santa.
"I think it's great. I'm glad with everything that's going on, we still can do this," said Chase Sandefur.
Christmas in the Park runs through Dec. 31. Lights are on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Underwood said last year, Christmas in the Park surpassed a million pounds of food collected over the life of the event.