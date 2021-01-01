PADUCAH -- Organizers of Christmas in the Park in Paducah hope the record amount of monetary donations in 2020 can help offset the smaller total of food donations compared to years past.
The 24th annual Christmas in the Park, put on by Paducah Power System, began at Bob Noble Park on Nov. 25 and ended Thursday night.
"The lights just made people happy (in 2020), and so many other things had been canceled that I don't think you can underestimate the value of the joy that it brought," said Andrea Underwood, director of human resources and community relations at Paducah Power System.
Like in years past, visitors who drove through to see the light displays also donated food and money that directly benefit four nonprofits: Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, The Salvation Army, and St. Vincent de Paul.
But new in 2020 was a portal on PaducahPower.com that allowed people to donate online. Although Christmas in the Park ended Thursday night, people can continue to contribute online through Jan. 17.
Underwood said as of Thursday afternoon, people had donated nearly $50,000, either in-person at Christmas in the Park or via the online portal. That is significantly higher than 2019’s total of $35,304.
"That would be the most that we've ever raised cash-wise," Underwood said of this year's total. "So we're thrilled with that."
However, total food donations are down. Underwood said 2019’s Christmas in the Park collected 69,475 pounds of food. But 2020’s total was just 28,300 pounds as of Thursday. The large difference is due to local schools not being able to collect canned food because of the pandemic.
With the online donation option available through Jan. 17, Underwood hopes it can help make up for the food shortfall.
"The season of giving isn't over for this. Even though the lights will close after (Thursday night), you can still go online and make donations," said Underwood. "And I looked at the numbers. If we were to collect another $10,000 in the next couple of weeks, we could put us over the $800,000 mark for the total amount of money collected over the life of the event, which I think is kind of a neat goal."
"We understand it's a difficult year and not everybody is able to give," Underwood continued. "But if there's someone out there, an individual or a business looking to make some sort of nice donation, even a small donation at this part of the year, at this end of the year, maybe for tax purposes or just to be generous, we would invite them to consider giving to Christmas in the Park in the next couple of weeks to see if we can push that monetary amount up a little bit farther, and help go a long way toward making up for the canned goods that we have not received."
Suzanne Warren, conference president of St. Vincent de Paul, said previous food donations from Christmas in the Park have been vital in filling the nonprofit's pantry.
"Christmas in the Park is such a blessing for us because it gets us through most of the year with all of the canned goods and boxed goods, non-perishables that we receive," Warren said.
In addition, monetary donations collected during Christmas in the Park allow St. Vincent de Paul to provide financial assistance to struggling families. Warren said on average, the organization helps about 20 to 25 people a week.
"Already (December), I did a quick calculation, we've spent just under $15,000 in helping people with rent or utility payments," Warren said. "We've are seeing probably an increase of about 25% in the number of people who are coming in."
To make an online contribution to Christmas in the Park, visit PaducahPower.com and click on the Christmas in the Park banner on the home page. Alternatively, click here to donate. Donors can choose between using PayPal, or their credit or debit cards.
In 2019, Christmas in the Park surpassed a million pounds of food collected over the life of the event.