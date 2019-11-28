PADUCAH — In the blink of an eye, Noble Park is transformed into a winter wonderland. From horse drawn carriage rides to the brilliance of shining lights, it's hard not to be in the Christmas spirit after driving through Christmas in the Park.
"The candle ones, the candle bridge, have wraps on them," describes Sadie Higdon.
The lights mean something a little different to each person, no matter their age.
"A lot of people have memories coming through here as a child, and so they bring their children," says Andrea Underwood with Paducah Power.
Underwood says it's fun being able to help put this on each year and watch those memories be made.
"It's good, clean fun of all ages, and people can do it together as a family, and so I think they enjoy that," says Underwood.
Christmas in the Park isn't just about the Christmas lights, though. It's also about helping those in need. As people drive through, they can stop at Santa's house and donate food or money to help those in need.
"I have like a happy feeling," says Dylan Crawford.
Crawford has viewed the lights for several years with his family. It's the giving that he says is the special part of the event.
"For people who don't have food or anything, we can give it to them, and they will probably feel a whole lot better and have something to eat while it's cold," says Crawford.
You can drive through Christmas in the Park from now until the end of the year. Paducah Power is collecting nonperishable food items and money that will go to different local non-profit agencies. Paducah Power hopes that this year's collections will put them over 1 million pounds of food collected since the start of Christmas in the Park.
