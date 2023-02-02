MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — On Wednesday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints delivered 45,000 pounds of food donations to help out five local nonprofits.
The food was delivered during the winter weather on Tuesday to a warehouse on Husband Road in McCracken County. The food will be distributed Saturday morning.
The donations include 1,200 cases of nonperishable items like beef stew, peanut butter and canned vegetables.
"With COVID and the tornadoes, there's a great need in these communities. We're not here to say, 'Hey, we're here and we're donating all this food.' We want to simply partner with the organizations that are already doing an awesome job," said Janet Camp, the church's communicators director for the west Kentucky area.
The five nonprofits that will receive the food donations include the Merryman House, Livingston Helping Hands, Olive Branch Outreach Metropolis, the Rotary Club of Metropolis and Paducah Cooperative Ministry.
Local 6 talked with Paducah Cooperative and Olive Branch Outreach on Wednesday. Folks with both nonprofits said they could not be more appreciative for the donation.
Lacy Boling with Paducah Cooperative Ministry said PCM's shelves are empty after the holiday season is over. On top of that, food prices have doubled, which affects how much PCM can distribute.
"When folks come visit us, we know they're hungry, and if that bag is empty, what do they have?" Boling said.
Lori Nichols with Olive Branch Outreach in Metropolis expressed her excitement for the distribution on Saturday. She said she simply cannot contain her emotions, and if you are in need, you can always go to OBO.
"We don't have a lot, but we'll always share what we have," said Nichols.
If you are interesting in volunteering on Saturday, Boling said that all you have to do is call. PCM's number is 270-442-6795.