PADUCAH — Movie theaters are reopening with new safety measures.
The Cinemark at Kentucky Oaks Mall reopened Tuesday, but they have made changes to protect you and them.
They have extra sanitizer and wipes inside their theater, with everyone required to wear masks.
They are also raising the fresh air rate in their HVAC system to increase fresh outside airflow, rules to protect you while you enjoy the show.
Movie-goer Brady Stamme said he missed going to the movies.
"It's so good to be home, I come to movies all the time, it's like a nostalgic experience," said Stamme.
He was not the only one.
Movie-goer Kimberly Sparks was there.
"It smells amazing and the theater has the best popcorn." Sparks said.
Debra Sears took her six-year-old granddaughter Maggie Rawlings to the movies before she heads back to school.
Rawlings was excited.
"Because I haven't seen a movie in a long time," Rawlings.
Cinemark's Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations Chanda Brashears said it does not stop there.
"We're assigning a chief clean and safety monitor for each they're shift and for any guest looking for a more personalized experience, " said Brashears.
"We're offering a private watch party which enables up to 20 guests to reserve a private and dedicated auditorium to enjoy one of our movies starting at $99."
There are staggering showtimes, with limited seating capacities for social distancing purposes.
The theater is going contact-less when it comes to payment methods. Everyone is asked to buy their tickets online, and when it comes to concessions they are not accepting cash.
They are accepting cards and they have an area where you can use your cash to purchase gift cards that can be redeemed at the theater.
Brashears saw two movies before the theater reopened to test-run operations.
She realized how much she also missed being in those recliner chairs.
"Watching a movie at home, I do enjoy it but there are distractions that I feel like, I should be checking my phone or I'm on social media, or the dog is barking or the door bells ringing," said Brashears.
"There's always some sort of distraction but in a movie theater all of that is taken away."
The theater asks that as people slowly make their way back to seeing their favorite movies, that they follow the rules, creating a safer and more entertaining experience.
Brashears said they looked at several factors that determined their reopening of this location.
"First and foremost the status of COVID-19, government restrictions, defining our own clean and safety protocol, consumer sentiment and of course the availability of new content," said Brashears.
Cinemark said high touch areas in every part of the theater will also be sanitized every thirty minutes.
For more information on all of the new rules and how to get tickets, visit their website at Cinemark.com.