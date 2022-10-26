PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission approved $60,000 to fund partial demolition of the historic but dilapidated Katterjohn Building during its meeting Tuesday.
The demolition began earlier this month after the city said it received complaints about the building's condition and evidence of people going inside.
Commission members also provided an update on the future of the remaining parts of the structure.
Now that most of the demolition is complete, the city says the building is mostly secure.
There are still a few areas that need some work.
The $60,000 to pay Mike Goode Excavating for demolition services is coming from taxpayer money, but the city says it's money well spent.
Just a few finishing touches remain.
During the Paducah City Commission meeting, Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said there are just a few more days until work on the Katterjohn building is complete.
“We're done with our demolition. Two remaining things left that should be completed in the next week or so,” Kyle says.
The front porch needs to be stabilized. The back of the building needs work, too.
“We've got a couple of areas on the back side of the building there where we've removed that rear section that have to be made weather tight,” Kyle said.
Kyle described those fixes as a stop gap.
If the owner doesn't take action on upkeep of the property, more demolition may be on the way.
“There may come a time where there'll be some significant change in the building's status, as we keep an eye on it, that will prompt us to enact another emergency order,” Kyle says.
For now, the cost will stay at $60,000, paid for by taxpayers.
Mayor George Bray said it's a waiting game to pay taxpayers back.
“There's no way that you can put a plan together today to get money back, because the building is still partially standing. So, it's all going to take time,” Bray says.
Bray insisted it's not a question of if taxpayers will get their money back, but when.
“The city's going to do everything in our power to make sure that the taxpayer dollars that we used in this demolition, that we get our money back,” Bray said.
Bray said the city is still trying to work with Amanda Pool, the owner of the Katterjohn building.
The city is working to reach a long-term resolution with Pool, but Bray said the city will always prioritize safety.
Pool has long said she never received any notices from the city of Paducah.
She sent a lengthy cease-and-desist letter to Paducah city leaders earlier this month that raised several claims and issues, including that the property was illegally transferred at least three times — citing possible negligence from the city.