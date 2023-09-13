PADUCAH — Paducah City Commissioner David Guess is under fire for violating Historical and Architectural Review Commission zoning restrictions by putting nine split air conditioning units at his historic Lower Town building at 302 North 7th St. At a HARC meeting Monday, neighbors voiced their concerns about the units and their placements.
HARC sent Guess a letter on Aug. 4, which Local 6 obtained through an open records request, pointing out the violations and asking him to appear at the next HARC meeting on Aug. 14. Guess failed to attend that meeting.
The letter said Guess is not following the historical preservation standards mentioned in the City Code of Ordinance Section 126-115(c).
It also stated that Guess received permission on Aug. 5 to install nine mini-split units. However, the letter said the HARC granted the permit with the understanding that Guess would request a Certificate of Appropriateness before commencing work, as Section 126-115(g)(1) mandated.
"Section 126-15g of the Paducah zoning ordinance states for exterior changes and appearance to the structure of the local historic district H2 zone approval from HARC, Certificate of Appropriateness is required," Jones said. "The air units located on the exterior of 302 North 7th St. were placed without HARC approval and not granted a certificate of appropriateness."
HARC members said to comply with the H-2 guidelines, the placement of utility systems should not be visible from the roadway.
"The air units at 302 North 7th are visible from both 7th Street and Monroe," Jones said at the meeting on Monday.
In a message, Guess said the guidelines were established and followed. Guess said the director of city planning informed him that planting shrubs was an option to preserve the historic exterior appearance, and he planted 45 shrubs.
Local 6 attempted to contact the director for verification, but has not received a response.
During the HARC meeting, neighbors continued to express their concerns during public comments. Karin Ahrens has lived in Lower Town for five years, and she and other residents are concerned about the AC units devaluing the property.
"We are concerned about this particular problem that does not seem to comply with the HARC restrictions or the HARC rules," Ahrens said. "We're very concerned about that, because the value of our property will go down if this type of work is allowed to continue. If it happens for one, maybe the person next door would like to do something similar."
Ahrens said the units are an eyesore.
"The air conditioning units that are sitting outside are white," she said. "They do stand out."
She also expressed concern for residents and wildlife regarding the AC units' cords and cables.
"There are electric cables, like cords, extension cords, coming out of windows," Ahrens said. "They are coming down from the roof, both on the front and side. Also, a huge black cable is coming right down the front of the house. It's probably the size of my arm, maybe larger. It looks trashy."
The HARC has recommended that all visible air units at the front of the house facing 7th Street and on the side facing Monroe be removed from the property or to a location not visible from the street.
According to HARC officials, individuals have 30 or 60 days to appeal, depending on when they receive the notice.