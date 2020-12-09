PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission met Tuesday to discuss the multimillion-dollar investment into Paducah's riverfront area. In November of 2019, the city was awarded $10.4 million to fund the improvement project.
The commission reviewed the concepts for the Riverboat Excursion Dock at the foot of Broadway Street and received an update on the progress of the environmental assessment. Murphy says the study needs to be completed in order to move forward with designing the dock.
"Cause we're spending about $250,00 on this entire process, so we wouldn't want to guess at something. We have to complete this process prior to engaging in design," Murphy said.
The early concepts show how people visiting on a riverboat can get off on Broadway, and easily walk around downtown Paducah. The public also has the opportunity to share their thoughts on the project.
"If anybody knows knows anything about in the history of the ground, or something that we may need to research to finalize our environmental document," Murphy said.
The city's goal is to have the project's final draft of the environmental assessment finished by April or May of 2021. You can share your input by going to the city of Paducah's website.