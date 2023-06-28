PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday introduced a possible expansion of the city's downtown entertainment destination center. The EDC was created in June 2021. It allows adults to walk around a designated area of downtown with open alcohol beverages, as long as they were bought from a licensed vendor with the special logo.
The ordinance change proposed Tuesday would give businesses in the district without liquor licenses the right to welcome customers carrying EDC cups containing alcoholic drinks. Businesses that choose to allow the cups on their premises would have to get permission from the city first.
Many businesses are already excited about the increase in customers that change could bring. Jennifer Smith, who has been working downtown for the last couple of years at With Love, from Kentucky, said, "We have people from all over the country and all over the world that come all the time, and Paducah's becoming a destination city, so that's exciting, but I love the energy of downtown."
She believes the proposal will help increase business, saying "it keeps people coming through the door rather than perhaps going into the next business until they finish their drink."
Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison explained how it works. "We will have a sign-up sheet where they will be listed with the city clerk, and there will be a decal placed in front of the store to let individuals know they are allowed in that premises with their EDC up," he said.
Hutchison also stated that there has been no increase in public intoxication citations since the EDC was created.
Workers like Smith are excited about the possibilities this new change could bring.
"I think anything that brings people to downtown and encourages them to partake in Paducah, come to the businesses, and support local rather than being out at the mall is great," she says.
Here's more from Tuesday's city commission meeting: