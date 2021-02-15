...MAJOR WINTER STORM WITH SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS CONTINUES TODAY...
.A major winter storm will affect the area through tonight.
Significant accumulations of snow, along with blowing and drifting
snow, and bitter cold will make for extremely dangerous travel
conditions. This is not the only storm we will be dealing with
this week. A second significant winter storm may affect the area
sometime later Wednesday into Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation 6 to 12 inches. Snow
may be mixed with sleet this morning in the Hopkinsville area.
Wind chills will range from 0 to 15 below, with the lowest
values expected across southeast Missouri and southwest
Illinois.
* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and western Kentucky.
* WHEN...Today through this evening. Heaviest snow will occur from
late this morning into this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel conditions will become extremely dangerous and
life threatening today. Commutes this morning and evening, and
Tuesday morning will be disrupted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20
to 25 mph will likely cause blowing and drifting of snow. It
will remain bitterly cold. Another storm is taking aim on the
area later Wednesday through Thursday. As a result, impacts may
last through the end of the work week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. It will be dangerous to be stranded for any length of
time due to the bitterly cold conditions.
&&