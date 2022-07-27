MAYFIELD, KY — Nearly eight months after a devastating tornado, the city of Mayfield is being audited — and the city made the request. This, as debris cleanup from the tornado moves closer to its next phase.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan says the audit was requested to clear up any confusion or misconceptions on how much money has specifically been donated to the city of Mayfield. The mayor says, while millions may have been donated for tornado relief, the city itself has received nowhere near that much.
"When people hear this money has come to Mayfield, they think it’s come to the city government. That is not true whatsoever," O'Nan explained during a special called Mayfield City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Millions of dollars did go to funds like the state run West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund or the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund, neither of which the city has control over. O'Nan says the audit will make that very clear.
"The city received about $130,000, a little over," O'Nan says. "I've told you before part of it was designated to go to the police; part of it was designated to go to the fire department."
Another issue to tackle is debris cleanup. Damage from the storm in December continues to line the streets to this day. City Attorney Bo Neely says getting debris to the right-of-way continues to be the priority at the moment.
"DRC, who is our debris removal firm, thinks that they will make the last pass by the end of August," Neely says. "I think that's a little optimistic, just because we've got 10 properties going before the condemnation board on 8/16, and by close of business tomorrow we may have 11."
After that, the debris removal focus will shift to private properties and commercial properties.
O'Nan expects the audit to be finished before the city council's first meeting in August. Integrity Group, which is based in Tallahassee, Florida, is performing the audit. Once it's complete, the city of Mayfield will put the results online for the public to view.