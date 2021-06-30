PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is preparing for its Fourth of July fireworks display at Paxton Park.
The city is gearing up for the big show, despite not having it at the riverfront for the second year in a row.
There'll be large, high aerial fireworks with lots of flash and lots of colors. You won't be able to watch the display from Paxton Park, but you'll be able to enjoy them from miles away.
This year's Fourth of July fireworks show will look a lot similar to last year's, which was also held at Paxton Park. Special Events Superintendent Molly Johnson said the city had to make the call to host it here months ago.
"This past year, COVID numbers and everything, we're still pretty high, and there was a lot of uncertainty literally until, like, May, and the vaccinations started getting out there," Johnson said. "So, Paxton Park and Danny here, they were just great to work with last year. And we talked with them, and they said 'Hey, come on out.'"
Since the public is not allowed to watch the fireworks display from inside Paxton Park, Johnson says one of the best places to watch the fireworks will be the Hannan Plaza parking lot.
Johnson said last year local churches allowed people to watch the display in their parking lots as well. Whether it's at Paxton Park or on the riverfront, Johnson wants people to come out and enjoy the show.
"We just ask people to have a great time, celebrate with their family and friends this year, and we'll look forward to next year — hopefully on the river," Johnson said.
The city is prepared for a really good show.
The fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m. and last for 15 to 20 minutes Sunday night.