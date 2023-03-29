PADUCAH — Paducah leaders say the city will not pay for half of the roof repairs needed at the Paducah Convention Center.
That news came during Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting, and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer isn't happy about it.
In a text to Local 6, Clymer says: "the city's position is legally wrong, very disappointing but not surprising."
At Monday's McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting, county commissioners discussed paying for the roof repairs in full, but they expected the city to pay the county back for half the cost.
The Paducah Convention Center is in the middle of a funding issue between the city of Paducah and McCracken County.
Mayor George Bray says using the county's 2% transient room tax for a new roof is exactly the way that money's meant to be spent.
"There's a procedure that's been followed every time that we've had to do a capital improvement and that has been sharing the 2%," Bray says.
Bray says the county did not give him prior warning about its expectation for the city to pay half.
"You have to work through these things as partners," Bray says. "And I don't think that was the best way to approach it, but we will work through it."
However, Clymer says legally, the city should pay based on an interlocal cooperation compact made more than 20 years ago.
In that agreement, the city and the county said both would be equally responsible for the convention center's needs.
City Manager Daron Jordan says the county and the city have the same goal, which is to help those who benefit from the tax.
"Those are not city dollars. They're not county dollars. They are user fees shared and collected by our hotel establishments for the benefit of such projects like that," Jordan says.
Clymer declined an on-camera interview with Local 6 and instead referred to the memorandum he wrote about the transient room tax and interlocal agreement.
Click here to read it for yourself.
Bray also told Local 6 the next step for the city is to communicate with the county about the interlocal agreement.