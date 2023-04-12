PADUCAH — The big question from Tuesday night's Paducah City Commission meeting is who is going to pay to fix the Paducah Convention Center's leaky roof?
On Monday, the McCracken County Fiscal Court said the city should pay for half the repairs.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said an interlocal agreement from 2001 says the city is obligated to help pay for the convention center’s roof repairs.
However, Paducah Mayor George Bray was clear during Tuesday’s city commission meeting. He said the city will not pay that cost.
Bray said Clymer's interpretation of the interlocal agreement is incorrect.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court said Monday that the 2% transient room tax will not in its totality pay for the roof repairs.
The court expects the city to help cover the cost.
But Bray disagrees.
"The county has theorized that the 2% additional room tax was not intended to be shared or used for the benefit of the city's obligations," said Bray. "Simply stated, the city disagrees with that interpretation."
Leaders with the convention center were present at Tuesday's meeting.
Bray acknowledged the need to have the roof fixed.
"One of the most important assets that we have in this community is really our convention center," said Bray. "People come in to use it every day. We've had, this roof situation has really been ongoing for a couple of years."
Commissioners Sandra Wilson said it was important to have the roof fixed, but also it's important that the burden not to fall on Paducah taxpayers.
"I don't want anyone to think that's not critical for us," Wilson said. "It is. But it is a matter of principal for representing our residents of the city, too, on making them have to pay half when the county's not coming through as it should. That tax was designed out in state statute for convention centers."
Overall, Bray disagrees with the McCracken County Fiscal Court.
He said historically, the city hasn't had to pay for half of a major project like this one.
"He is certainly entitled to his opinion, but we have a difference of opinion. And we've never paid off half of any roof, anything like that, and we do not believe the agreement sets that out," said Bray.
The agencies that signed on to the interlocal agreement included the city of Paducah, McCracken County, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Julian Carrol Convention Center.