NORTHWEST TN — In Weakley County, Tennessee shocking video shared by Emergency Management Director Ray Wiggington shows storm damage in Dresden.
In Dresden, some 100 structures were destroyed — mostly homes — but also city hall and the police and fire stations.
Wiggington has been hard at work, along with hundreds of others, assessing damage and cleaning up.
If you want to volunteer in Dresden to help with debris removal and recovery, volunteer coordination is happening at First Baptist Church in Dresden. That's at 490 Morrow Street in Dresden. You can also call 731-621-9153.
About an hour away in Samburg, Tennessee, at Reelfoot Lake, one person was killed in the storms off Lake Drive. And survivors are facing the destruction the storm left behind.
Obion County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers also tells us search efforts continue for a missing duck hunter. We talked with him Monday.
"City Hall and the Lake County Utility District Office next to that City Hall there, both of them probably are destroyed. Samburg lost most of their public works department buildings, their park, the ball fields — all that there was destroyed during this event," Jowers said.
We also spoke with Trent Theriac, whose parents survived the storm.
"There was RVs where the structure part was gone, just the trailer with the wheels and tires on it up in trees, on top of houses, blown across Highway 22 where you couldn't even tell it had been an RV," he described.