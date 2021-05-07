CLINTON, KY — As more storms move in to our area this weekend, people in Clinton, Kentucky, could be clearing up more debris in the near future. Teams in Clinton continued cleaning up aftermath left behind from Tuesday's severe weather.
If you drive through Clinton over the coming days, you'll see downed trees, branches, and other debris across the city. James Harper, caretaker at the Clinton Cemetery, says he's never seen damage like this in the city before.
"I saw trees that I have been mowing around that I know are over 100 years old, 80 years old, or more were uprooted," Harper says.
On Tuesday the cemetery was completely covered in tree branches. The debris covered headstones and grave sites of family members who were buried there.
"What I saw here was so much damage that our little community service club that pays me, couldn't even think about the first tree," Harper says.
Volunteers and emergency workers helped with other debris around the area. Harper says it was crucial they clear up the cemetery as they get ready to hold a funeral on Saturday. It's also personal for him, because his parents are buried there.
"At some point in time, we all have to congregate here, to say goodbye to a loved one, a family member, or a friends, or anyone that just has to come here to be in tune," Harper says. "Not everybody's from Clinton here, but most people are. And so this is where we share this ground and always will."
Hickman County Emergency Management and other volunteers will continue with the cleanup Friday morning. The Hickman County Emergency Management Agency says there were no injuries or deaths reported after Tuesday's severe weather.