WEST KENTUCKY - UPDATED road conditions as of 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 12.
Carlisle County
KY 1820 is CLOSED- signs posted
KY 1628 is CLOSED- signs posted
U.S. 62 is OPEN at West Fork Creek Bottoms between Bardwell and KY 121
Fulton County
KY 94 is CLOSED in the Dip Area between the City of Hickman and the KY-TN State Line likely to remain closed through Sunday- signs posted
KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted in Willingham Bottom near the 23mm
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters on the Mississippi River until about January 23
Graves County
KY 58 is CLOSED due to water over the road near the Graves-Hickman County Line- signs posted
Hickman County
KY 1283 is OPEN at the 1-2mm
KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm- signs posted
KY 780 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 3mm
Marshall County
KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is OPEN at the 7.3mm at the I-69 Tunnel Underpass
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is CLOSED at the 1.3mm at the Clarks River Bridge- signs posted
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 and 3mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection
KY 339/Old Clinton Road is OPEN at the McCracken-Graves County Line near Melber
KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road is OPEN between U.S. 60, KY 305 and KY 358 in the West Paducah area
KYK 787/Bryant Ford Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the McCracken-Marshall County Line
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says some roads remain closed even though they aren't flooded because considerable mud and debris are still covering the pavement. Highway crews will be clearing roads during daylight hours on Sunday and Monday.