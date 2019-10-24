PADUCAH — With cooler temperatures, many of you send your kids to the bus stop with a winter coat. But some kids in our community don't have one.
Many of you helped by dropping off coats at our Coats for Kids drive Wednesday at the news station.
Candace Melloy with Family Service Society talked with us about the difference your donations can make.
"A lot of times we don't think about it as an adult, because we typically just go from our house to our car, or from the car to the store ... You can do it quickly, but a lot of our kids, they're standing at bus stops, waiting for the bus to pick them up. They're standing. They're playing at school at recess. If they don't have a coat, then that's really difficult," Melloy said.
If you missed the drive at the station, you can still donate by dropping off a new or gently used coat at any River Valley AgCredit location.