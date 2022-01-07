PADUCAH — Serving food, registering guests and maintaining the space: Volunteers are needed at the warming center in Paducah. Organizers say on days with the frigid cold, they're needed now more than ever.
Thursday was a cold, snowy day outside, but volunteers at the warming center at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church were checking in people who needed a safe, home-like environment.
"I think it's the best thing ever," said Judy Schwender about serving others at the warming center.
Schwender has been volunteering there since November.
When it comes to the people she's helping, Schwender thinks to herself: What if they were family?
"I always think, if that was my uncle or my brother," she said. "I don't have any sisters, or you know, a cousin. I would want somebody to help them."
For the warming center to run smoothly, about three volunteers are needed for three shifts for a total of nine volunteers per night.
Because of that need, organizers of the center want to encourage people to volunteer.
"If I can, I just want to take the time to challenge city leaders, community leaders, to come down and to volunteer some time, particularly the overnight shift, which is probably the greatest need," said Pastor Raynarldo Henderson, who is an organizer for the warming center and a Paducah City Commission member.
William Gregory is staying at the warming center. He said he's able to stay because of the volunteers' help.
"Cause like I said, without them, this place wouldn't be," said Gregory. "Without the volunteers, it wouldn't stay open. It just wouldn't happen."
And with each piece of chicken she serves, Schwender gives it with a side of perspective.
"The thing is, everybody comes up against a wall at some point in their life, and the whole point of this place is to help you either get around the wall, over the wall, or if you have to, through the wall," she said.
To wrap everything up, people at the warming center are served a meal by the volunteer herself.
If you're in need of a place to stay in Metropolis, there's also a warming center at Life Church on East 3rd Street.
It will be open January 6th and 7th, and you can come at any time. It will close on Saturday at 10 a.m.