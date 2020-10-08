PADUCAH — Testing is a crucial part of tracking the spread of COVID-19. People in McCracken County have the ability to get a test for free, and everyone is encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.
Tests are being distributed at the Purchase District Health Department. You're able to fill out the required forms online, then pull up in your car to be tested for coronavirus. Erin Stallins, the testing site's coordinator, says this is one of the best times to be tested. You are not required to be showing symptoms of COVID-19.
"People are excited about it, and what's really nice is that they're very thankful for them to help out the community," Stallins said. "A lot of people are on fall breaks and things like that right now, taking trips. And we need to remember that the COVID problem is real, and we want to make sure that we're reaching out to people and making this available so that they will come and get tested."
If you're unable to fill out the form online, you can show up to fill everything out in person. The testing site's workers will then process your form and swab inside your nose.
"What we're looking for is the asymptomatic people, and we're trying to reach out to people: That if they don't have symptoms, come by and get tested, because it's good to know if you do," Stallins said. "You may be positive even though there's no symptoms and spreading it, not just in our community, but even within your own family."
Tests are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Stallins says the testing site will go to Fulton and Hickman counties next week. The site will also be available in Paducah on Fridays.