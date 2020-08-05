PADUCAH — Students at Community Christian Academy in Paducah will return to in-person classes Wednesday.
The non-denominational Christian school released a statement Tuesday, saying a survey of students' found that the majority of parents want their children to go back to school and "strive toward a school year as normal as practicable."
The statement from the CCA board states: "We believe God, in His Providence, has placed Community Christian Academy in the position to lead the way in serving families in West Kentucky whose spiritual and educational values guide their worldview and their choices. To that end, we trust the Lord to care for our children and our faculty and to guide us to make wise decisions for those entrusted to CCA."
Students in grades six through 12 will be required to wear face masks. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and an online option is available to students whose families prefer to wait longer before returning to in-person classes.
The statement also says online learning can expand to all students if the community sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The board members also said in their statement that no individual administrator or faculty member would be available for comment to the media, and that the CCA campus is closed to media.
Read the full statement from the Community Christian Academy Board of Directors: