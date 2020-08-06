ULLIN, IL — If you're interested in working on the Alexander Cairo Port that will be built in Cairo, Illinois, Mayor Thomas Simpson says now is the time to prepare. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $40 million for the project Tuesday. It'll be built at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.
Shawnee Community College has been paying close attention to the Alexander Cairo Port Project over the past 8 years. Community college spokesman Rob Betts said Shawnee has been preparing courses to meet the needs of the development project. The college hopes the technical educational programs it offers will play a vital role in training future port employees.
"The river industry is vital for this area. To have jobs that support that and offer training for all of those positions for something that frankly keeps our country moving," Betts said.
The port project is expected to create at least 500 jobs and bring more than $100 million in economic activity.
"To know we are going to be able to do even more and provide more jobs for areas that have suffered economic difficulties like Alexander County and Cairo has, this is going to be a boost," said Betts
The new port in Cairo means jobs for welders, engineers, HVAC and many more positions.
"All of those things are things we currently have right now that people can train for and be ready when those positions come in," said Betts.
Simpson said his priority is to employ local people. "We want to build our community up and our region up. It's not just going to impact Cairo, but the whole region with this project," said Simpson.
Shawnee Community College classes start for the fall semester on Aug. 12. Developers with the port project hope to clear 150 acres at the port site by the end of this year. They hope to start clearing the site in the next few weeks.