MARBLE HILL, MO — A tornado tore through Bollinger County in southeast Missouri overnight, leaving death and devastation in its wake.
At least five people are confirmed dead and another five injured.
Now, the community is focused on healing — in more ways than one.
The tornado damaged 87 homes and businesses in the tight-knit county of Bollinger. Now, many people in the county have gathered to send up prayers for those who lost their lives.
“When someone's affected the way that this tornado affected our community, we're all affected,” Krystal Stroup said. She organized a vigil for the victims who lost their lives and the family members that survived them. “To lift our whole community up in prayer,” she said. “Many hearts have been broken.”
For Stroup and the rest of the Bollinger County community, the emotional journey will be long.
The physical road to recovery has also begun. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says smaller communities don't get as much help.
“We're going to look and see what services we have and then what availability we have to make sure we replace these people in a replacement for where they may go, whether that's rent, whether that utilities, how we can help on that,” Parson said.
Stroup and her church, New Bethel Congregational Methodist Church, are gathering donations for those affected.
“You put yourself in their shoes and think about what you would need if, you know, if you were in that situation and that will cover about everything,” she said.
For now, they're giving them what they have: a hymn and a prayer of comfort.
Marble Hill Baptist Church is also helping the community. The American Red Cross of Missouri says that church, at 502 Broadway St., has been established as a shelter. The Red Cross says water and snacks are available at that church, as well as cots for anyone who needs a place to sleep.
The emotion, the crying, the tears will all be put into action as they vow to get through this together.
A National Weather Service Survey Team says preliminary numbers indicate that it was a "high end EF-2 tornado." They believe winds peaked around 130 mph.