PADUCAH — Local elected leaders delivered yearly updates on Thursday during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership Breakfast.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray each addressed the packed house at the Paducah Convention Center. The two discussed their respective accomplishments, challenges, and the importance of the county and city working together.
Clymer highlighted the sports complex project, the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission and the triple rail industrial site as ongoing accomplishments, among other items. He described the entire McCracken County Fiscal Court as having a strong, fiscally conservative attitude on all matters. He also talked about the relationship between the county and city.
"We know that we are many times stronger together than we could than we could ever be apart. When we go to the state or the United States governments asking for support, we are consistently complimented on our ability to support each other and be a team and a partner on projects," Clymer said.
Additionally, Clymer highlighted efforts to fund and support the sheriff's office, county jail and emergency services.
"So, our highest priority is public safety. It's the number one responsibility of government is to protect our citizens. And so we focused on building a stronger sheriff's office and EMS departments. If we're not a safe community, we're not a good community," Clymer said.
Paducah Mayor George Bray also addressed the relationship between the city and county. He said in his first two years in office he has learned that the two governments have different responsibilities to their taxpayers, but there are opportunities where the two can work together.
Bray also referenced a ballot measure voters weighed in on more than 10 years ago that would have merged the two governments.
"In 2011, this community rejected city-county combined governments. So, the people have spoken as it relates to that. But, still, the single biggest opportunity that the community has to grow is with the power of city-county collaboration. Sometimes we differ, but we continue to work through those," Bray said.
Bray explained that many of the city's projects and goals have 20-year impacts. Bray said the city's focus remains on three things: growing the population, creating more jobs and continuing to improve quality of life.
"I also believe that one of our keys to success is diversity, equity, minority inclusion, minority advancement, and I believe that this will lead to a more diverse and attractive community to the outside world. This has been a cornerstone of this commission and will continue to be. Our community can only do well if we all do well," Bray said.
Bray's speech also highlighted improvements to Southside Paducah and continued dialogue with citizens.
You can watch Clymer's State of the City and Bray's State of the County speeches in full in the video below.